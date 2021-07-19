Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $713,802.63 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $713,802.63.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.99 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

