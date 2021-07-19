Matthew Dunnigan Sells 10,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

