IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $561,520.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

