Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,712 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of EchoStar worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

