Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,279 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Luminex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.99 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

