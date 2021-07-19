CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of CTS worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CTS by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.