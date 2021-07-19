Credit Suisse AG Purchases 64,985 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Compugen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

