Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Replimune Group by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Replimune Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.