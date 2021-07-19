Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.79. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $129.03 and a 52-week high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

