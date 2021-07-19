Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.
OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.79. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $129.03 and a 52-week high of $225.38.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
