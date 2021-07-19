Mark Mccombe Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total value of $815,320.00.

BlackRock stock opened at $875.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

