Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Teijin stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81. Teijin has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

