Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier's checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. "

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

