Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $31.05 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

