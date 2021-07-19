Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 29,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

