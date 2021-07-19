Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,571 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

