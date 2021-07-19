Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,311 shares of company stock worth $3,168,726 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

