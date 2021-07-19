Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.39 $4.44 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.57 $11.94 million $4.20 11.55

Salisbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 26.07% 11.59% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

