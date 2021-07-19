Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 133,856 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Trustmark worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.