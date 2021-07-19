Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 270.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Moelis & Company worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

