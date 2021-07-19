Profund Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

