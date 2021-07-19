Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

