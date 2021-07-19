Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

