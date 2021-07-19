Profund Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $26.54 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

