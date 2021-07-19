MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

