Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

