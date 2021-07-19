Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.03 Million Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

