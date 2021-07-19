MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.