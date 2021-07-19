MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM opened at $405.14 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $416.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.04.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

