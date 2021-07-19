MML Investors Services LLC Buys 409 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

