Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 179 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock worth $2,172,037. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

