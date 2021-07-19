MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $266.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.63. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

