MML Investors Services LLC Invests $569,000 in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

