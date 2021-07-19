The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Brian J. Lee Sells 6,240 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20.

NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.