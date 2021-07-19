UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tronox by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

