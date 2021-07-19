MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

