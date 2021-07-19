UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

