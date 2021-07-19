MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

