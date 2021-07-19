Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 12,686 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.