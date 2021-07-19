Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.75 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

