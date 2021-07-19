Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.6% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.8% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $16,914,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $280.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

