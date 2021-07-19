Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $1,220,775.60 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.