Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

