Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.85 on Monday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

