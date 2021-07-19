Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 342,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RBAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.