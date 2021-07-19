The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cato were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cato stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

