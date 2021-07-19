Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera stock opened at $113.12 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

