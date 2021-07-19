Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

