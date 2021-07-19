SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

