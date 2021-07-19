Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,243 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lannett were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $4.65 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

