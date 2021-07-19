Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

